John was a good friend to our father. They enjoyed going on trips together and attending local sporting events. They also enjoyed taking in Creighton soccer and basketball games. John was such a good parishioner at Holy Rosary. He led us in song and prayer for many years. John gave rides to parishioners to church and appointments. He will truly be missed. Our thoughts and prayers will be with John and his family.

Dick Maiers Family Friend January 4, 2022