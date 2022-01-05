Marley, John F., DDS
March 28, 1932 - December 30, 2021
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday 10:30am at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in Glenwood, IA.
The Funeral will be webcast at https://heartstreaming.net/john-f-marley%2C-dds
INTERMENT in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Catholic Charities of Omaha.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 5, 2022.