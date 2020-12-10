Menu
John R. "Jack" McGill
1928 - 2020
McGill, John R. "Jack"

March 16, 1928 - November 30, 2020

Jack (age 92), Dad, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend went to join his wife of nearly 70 years, Marie, in Heaven on November 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruth McGill; and sister, Marilyn Kohlbeck (Joe). He is survived by sons: John and Alea McGill, Joe and Caye McGil,l and Steve and Jodi McGill; three granddaughters: Marla, Lauren Hayes (Phil), and Liza; and brothers, Dave (Bernie), and Paul (Arhild).

We will forever remember his engaging smile, gentle demeanor, and "Greatest Generation" wisdom. He served his country proudly, joining the Army at age 17, and was stationed in Japan after the end of WWII.

A small Private Family Viewing and Military Graveside Service will be held on December 19, exactly eleven years after Marie's burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Omaha, with Military Honors by American Legion Post #1. A Celebratory Catholic Mass and luncheon will be held at a later date in 2021, when all can gather safely. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested to Mary Our Queen Catholic School.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 10 to Dec. 18, 2020.
Bryan Weis
December 16, 2020
Uncle Jack was special. I remember him as always happy and smiling! He and Aunt Marie would host Christmas at their house when I was young. We always had a fun time. My brother and I would stay with them when my parents went out of town. Uncle Jack and Aunt Marie would of course spoil us. I will miss him....
Deb Little ( McGill)
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results