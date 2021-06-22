Menu
John R. "Jack" McGill
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
McGill, John R. "Jack"

March 16, 1928 - November 30, 2020

Jack (92), Dad, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend went to join his wife Marie of nearly 70 years in heaven on November 30th, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruth McGill, sister, Marilyn Kohlbeck (Joe). He is survived by sons: John and Alea McGill, Joe and Caye McGill and Steve and Jodi McGill; three granddaughters: Marla, Lauren Hayes (Phil), and Liza; brothers, Dave (Bernie) and Paul (Arhild).

We will forever remember his engaging smile, gentle demeanor, and "Greatest Generation" wisdom. He served his country proudly, joining the army at age 17, and was stationed in Japan after the end of WWII.

A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, June 26th at 10am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, 3405S. 118th Street. Memorials are suggested to Mary Our Queen Catholic School.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
Mary Our Queen Catholic Church
3405S. 118th Street., NE
Thank you for your service
Marc Sawatzki
June 22, 2021
