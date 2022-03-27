Menu
John M. Meyer
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 1 2022
11:00a.m.
Harvest Community Church
Meyer, John M.

Age 59 - March 16, 2022

John M. Meyer, of Omaha NE, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. He was 59.

He was the husband of Estelle (Stella) Meyer, who survives him. John is also survived by daughter, Cassondra Taber (Nick); sons, Andrew Meyer (Katelyn), Alex Meyer (Jamie), and Joshua Meyer (Hanna). He will be forever remembered and loved by his eight grandchildren: Avril, Vera, Audrey, Emma, Vincent, Anderson, Tessa, and baby girl coming in May. There was nothing he wouldn't have done for his family. It is hard to imagine life without him.

Born in Waterloo, IA, John was the son of the late John Meyer (Jackie) and Sally Shinn (Steve). He was the oldest brother to sisters, Laura Jane Gunkle (Chet), and Lisa D'Angelo (Dave). He is preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Meyer. He was dearly loved by his extended family, including aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE will be held Friday, April 1, 2022 at 11am at Harvest Community Church, 3903 Cuming St., Omaha, NE 68131. VISITATION Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 4-7pm at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
