I met John 10 years ago for a job I was doing for UP in Chicago. I will always remember John and his instant messages of crazy cheer. I would be having the worst day and randomly John would message me and say something like "it gets better." It was like he was a mind reader and knew the exact time to reach out and make someone's day. I KNOW he got angel wings up high and is the brightest shining star in the sky tonight. He will be greatly missed and someone for all time to remember. Miss you always John

Keri Casady - Union Pacific Work July 1, 2021