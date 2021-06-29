Mitchell, John Arthur
September 5, 1958 - June 23, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Bud and Arlene Mitchell (nee Heinke); brother Ron Mitchell; sister-in-law Joyce; and brother Tom Mitchell. Loving and proud Poppy to his surviving children, Ryan Alexander Mitchell (Jen), Natalie Brennan Bassett (Elliot), and Jack Phillips Mitchell; GrandPoppy to Ananda and Lucy Mitchell, and Shyah Bassett; siblings, Mary Jo Simpson (Jim), and Ric Mitchell; many nieces, nephews, and friends. John was proud of his 38 years of service with Union Pacific Railroad, making many friends across the UP network.
CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE will be held Thursday, July 1, at 1pm at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn, NE.
Memorials in John's name can be made to the Ollie Webb Center (olliewebbinc.org
).
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2021.