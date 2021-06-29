Menu
John Arthur Mitchell
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
Mitchell, John Arthur

September 5, 1958 - June 23, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Bud and Arlene Mitchell (nee Heinke); brother Ron Mitchell; sister-in-law Joyce; and brother Tom Mitchell. Loving and proud Poppy to his surviving children, Ryan Alexander Mitchell (Jen), Natalie Brennan Bassett (Elliot), and Jack Phillips Mitchell; GrandPoppy to Ananda and Lucy Mitchell, and Shyah Bassett; siblings, Mary Jo Simpson (Jim), and Ric Mitchell; many nieces, nephews, and friends. John was proud of his 38 years of service with Union Pacific Railroad, making many friends across the UP network.

CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE will be held Thursday, July 1, at 1pm at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn, NE.

Memorials in John's name can be made to the Ollie Webb Center (olliewebbinc.org).
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Elkhorn, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As a fellow railroader, John and I always represented different roads, but that didn't stop him from extending a hand and his friendship. He will be missed.
Erica Breiterman
Work
October 22, 2021
My prayers are with his family. The first thing I pictured when I heard of John´s passing was him and my brother back in high school laughing together and John´s eyes just a twinkling. I am sure besides his family David was there to greet his old buddy. Blessings to all
Barbara Stride
Friend
July 2, 2021
I met John 10 years ago for a job I was doing for UP in Chicago. I will always remember John and his instant messages of crazy cheer. I would be having the worst day and randomly John would message me and say something like "it gets better." It was like he was a mind reader and knew the exact time to reach out and make someone's day. I KNOW he got angel wings up high and is the brightest shining star in the sky tonight. He will be greatly missed and someone for all time to remember. Miss you always John
Keri Casady - Union Pacific
Work
July 1, 2021
Mitch was a funny guy with a great laugh and attitude. He was a great salesman and was always willing to help and have fun. He will be missed greatly by all that knew him.
Sam and Tammy Calabro
July 1, 2021
Sympathies to all of John´s family, with my thoughts and prayers.
Kevin Worland
Work
July 1, 2021
We´re so sorry to hear about John. We enjoyed being his neighbor at Eagle Bay. He was always so sweet to our grandkids. We´re praying for you all.
Dave and Janet Bay
Friend
June 29, 2021
So sorry to hear of John´s sudden passing. I really enjoyed working with John at the UP and have many great memories. That´s and prayers going out to his family members.
Tim Morgan
Work
June 28, 2021
I only knew John for a short amount of time. Met him down at the lake of the Ozarks. He was the highlight of our trip and will be missed dearly. He was so proud to be a grandpa and talked so highly of his family. He was a great friend. Condolences to his family.
Darah Baldridge
Friend
June 28, 2021
I loved working with Mitch Monster Alias, the Snake. Back in the day, He made some great sales of Shipment vision with big customers. He was cool Friend and colleague. I'm saddened by this news. Wish all his family the possible best. Peace and understanding in this difficult time.
Mark Scharpenburg
Work
June 28, 2021
Janet Noll & Kent McClary
June 27, 2021
