John E. Mitchell Sr.
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Mitchell, John E. Sr.

December 26, 1931 - June 28, 2021

Survived by children: John Mitchell Jr. (Yvonne), Hazel Mitchell, Deborah Mitchell-Wade (Kenneth), April Flowers, La Verna Mitchell; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brothers: Dr. George Mitchell (Mae), Clyde Mitchell; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Preceded by wife Mary Ruth Mitchell.

SERVICES 11am Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Victory Church, 6330 N. 56th Street. VISITATION: 6-8pm Friday, July 2, 2021, at Forest Lawn. Burial with Military Honors at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

(402) 451-1000

www.forestlawnomaha.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Jul
3
Service
11:00a.m.
Victory Church
6330 N. 56th Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Mitchell Family, The Bishop was a strong spiritual leader who generously shared his unwavering faith with friends, acquaintances and colleagues. He cared deeply about people and was eager to help others live by the Creator´s declaration. He has truly gone home where he is free of pain, tears, grief, and worry He has earned his eternal peace, perfect joy and the beauty of the Creator´s everlasting love. His soul is at rest and his gentle spirit will live with you forever. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Dr. Arlene J. Garcia
July 3, 2021
I was blessed to learn from Bishop Mitchell every Monday in the Life Learning Program at Douglas County Corrections. We came excited to hear his stories and his conviction of God. I was released in 2013 and I reconnected with him and I was honored to let him see my life outside was impacted by his teachings on the inside. Bless you Bishop. Thanks for taking the time to share God with us. You will never be forgotten.
Iguan Rodgers
Other
July 1, 2021
I offer my sincere condolences to the Mitchell family. May Bishop Rest in Heaven. A mighty Man of God who knew the Word of Gid inside and out. He will be missed we love you Bishop. Take your rest general. 2 Corinthians 5:8. We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord.
Maureen Sawatzki
July 1, 2021
Karen, Jennifer and Jalisa
June 30, 2021
I´m Sad that your gone but happy to know for a fact that you lived a full productive life of serving God & The People. I Know Big Mama has Welcomed you to Paradise with Open Arms. Love You Papa! See you again someday Tascha Boo
Nitascha Mitchell
Family
June 30, 2021
Pastor Mitchell was the most uplifting person I have ever known in my life!! Although I haven't heard him preach in nearly 10-years, I think of his words nearly everyday and it puts a smile on my face. A truly great man....he will be missed here on earth!
Ken Graeber
Friend
June 30, 2021
