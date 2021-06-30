Mitchell, John E. Sr.
December 26, 1931 - June 28, 2021
Survived by children: John Mitchell Jr. (Yvonne), Hazel Mitchell, Deborah Mitchell-Wade (Kenneth), April Flowers, La Verna Mitchell; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brothers: Dr. George Mitchell (Mae), Clyde Mitchell; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Preceded by wife Mary Ruth Mitchell.
SERVICES 11am Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Victory Church, 6330 N. 56th Street. VISITATION: 6-8pm Friday, July 2, 2021, at Forest Lawn. Burial with Military Honors at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.
(402) 451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 30, 2021.