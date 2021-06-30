Dear Mitchell Family, The Bishop was a strong spiritual leader who generously shared his unwavering faith with friends, acquaintances and colleagues. He cared deeply about people and was eager to help others live by the Creator´s declaration. He has truly gone home where he is free of pain, tears, grief, and worry He has earned his eternal peace, perfect joy and the beauty of the Creator´s everlasting love. His soul is at rest and his gentle spirit will live with you forever. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers.

Dr. Arlene J. Garcia July 3, 2021