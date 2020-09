Thank you, Fr. Jack, for a life of 'lived' Christianity - of ongoing joy, vision, and struggle to discern the meaning and to make present the reality of Jesus and his message in your life and in the lives of those you touched individually, in community, and in our larger society. Your commitment to the poor, to justice and equality for all, and to embodying the Christian values that sustained you was truly a gift to me and to so many! Blessings and Many Thanks! To the McCaslin Family, thank you for sharing him with us. I hold all of you in my heart and prayers.

Cathy Burgess September 28, 2020