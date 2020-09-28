Menu
Rev. John O. "Jack" McCaslin
McCaslin, Rev. John O. "Jack"

July 24, 1929 - September 24, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, George E. and Elizabeth M.; brothers: Msgr. Edward P., William, Thomas, Columban Father James, George, and Jesuit Father Richard, S.J.; sisters: Rosemary, Betty Burke, and Peggy Dineen; nieces and nephews. Survived by Sister Claire McCaslin, O.P. OF Sinsinawa WI, Joseph R., MD, and Father Patrick; many nieces and nephews; and his brother priests of the Archdiocese of Omaha; as well as the thousands of parishioners throughout his 65 years of priestly ministry.

A FUNERAL MASS will be held Wednesday, September 30, at 11am at St. Pius X Catholic Church. VISITATION begins Tuesday, September 29, 5:30pm at St. Pius X Catholic Church, with WAKE SERVICE at 7:30pm. Following the Mass, his body will be donated to Creighton University School of Medicine.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
