Roberts, John Patrick



January 6, 1984 - November 2, 2020



Preceded in death by his mother, Karen (Hadley) Roberts; Aunt, Patricia Reed



Survived by his father and stepmother, Jon (Roxanne Larson-Roberts) Roberts; brother, Michael Roberts, step siblings, Andrea Larson and Benjamin Larson; his extended family.



Private family interment of John's urn in Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Camp COHOLO.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.