John Patrick Roberts
Roberts, John Patrick

January 6, 1984 - November 2, 2020

Preceded in death by his mother, Karen (Hadley) Roberts; Aunt, Patricia Reed

Survived by his father and stepmother, Jon (Roxanne Larson-Roberts) Roberts; brother, Michael Roberts, step siblings, Andrea Larson and Benjamin Larson; his extended family.

Private family interment of John's urn in Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Camp COHOLO.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
