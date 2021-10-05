Menu
John E. Pecoraro
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Pecoraro, John E.

November 19, 1941 - October 3, 2021

Preceded in death by wife, Linda Pecoraro; son, Christopher Pecoraro; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Shirley Pecoraro.

Survived by children, David Pecoraro, Michael Pecoraro, Ashley Rafe (Anthony); grandchildren, Lennox and Jaxson Rafe; brother, Jeff Pecoraro (Sharon).

Family will receive friends Wednesday, October 6th, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Thursday, October 7th, 10:30am, at Lutheran Church of the Master (2617 S 114th St.) Interment: Calvary. Memorials are suggested to the church.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Oct
7
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Lutheran Church of the Master
2617 S 114th St, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thinking & praying for you all during this difficult time. Love you
Caley Felici
October 6, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
October 5, 2021
Our greatest condolences to the family.
Ashley & Nick Heinzman
October 5, 2021
