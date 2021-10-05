Pecoraro, John E.November 19, 1941 - October 3, 2021Preceded in death by wife, Linda Pecoraro; son, Christopher Pecoraro; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Shirley Pecoraro.Survived by children, David Pecoraro, Michael Pecoraro, Ashley Rafe (Anthony); grandchildren, Lennox and Jaxson Rafe; brother, Jeff Pecoraro (Sharon).Family will receive friends Wednesday, October 6th, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Thursday, October 7th, 10:30am, at Lutheran Church of the Master (2617 S 114th St.) Interment: Calvary. Memorials are suggested to the church.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com