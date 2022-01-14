Reeh, John C. Sr. "Jack"
January 14, 1951 - January 11, 2022
Preceded in death by parents, Joe and Rita Reeh; brother, Jay Reeh; sister, Joyce and stepson, Kevin Crouch. Survived by wife, Linda Reeh; son, John Reeh and daughter-in-law Stephanie; daughters, Ashley Fisher and Amy Kammermeyer; grandchildren: Christopher, Adele, Ahila, Charlie, Wade, Zach, Taylor, Reese and Riley; brother, Jeffrey; sisters, Jan, Jeanne, Judi,Jenny; one great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, many family and friends.
VISITATION: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 5-7pm; CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Monday, January 17, 2022, 1pm, all at Braman Mortuary 72nd St Chapel.
For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2022.