Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Robine, John Phillip II
November 2, 1953 - January 10, 2022
John Phillip Robine, II, age 68, of Carter Lake, IA, went home to the Lord on January 10, 2022. John was born November 2, 1953, in Riverside, CA, to the late John P. Sr., and Virginia (Abboud) Robine. He was a graduate of Omaha Central High School and UNO. John worked for Reikes Equipment Company for 27 years, and was a Methodist Minister.
John was preceded in death by his father, John Sr.; mother, Virginia Ann; sister Diana; brother, Robert; and granddaughter, Syera Robine. Left to celebrate John's life are his wife, Deb; sons, Jeremy (Jami), Kris, John III (Lisa); daughter, LeAnn; grandchildren: Nathan, Joshua, Caleb, Faith, Arianna, Johanna and Noah; sister, Donna (Ken), and Helen; brother, Wayne (Kathy); sister-in-law, Teresa; brother-in-law, Rodney; "assorted" nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Saturday, 10-11am, followed by CELEBRATION OF JOHN'S LIFE and DEVOTION TO CHRIST at 11am, all at funeral home. In honor of this, please wear bright colors to these events.
John will be laid to rest in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.
CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING
Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
8 Entries
Helen and Wayne so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you!!!
Mary (Schroeder) Severin
January 16, 2022
John was my best friend in high school and his family became a second family to me. Even though there were gaps in our friendship and the time we were able to spend together he was always just a fond memory away. I will miss you, buddy, and your memory will always bring a smile to my face .
Jerry Meyer
Friend
January 14, 2022
So sorry to hear about John. (former secretary of 5th Ave. United Methodist Church). He was an awesome man.
Judy Schwabauer
Friend
January 14, 2022
We are in Florida but our hearts are with you in Carter Lake. In the short time we new Pastor John we grew to love him. We will miss his love that reached out to us.
David & Jean Gibbons
Friend
January 13, 2022
Milford & Sharon Herman
January 13, 2022
Not only was John, or JJ as we called him, my friend but his whole family treated me like a member in the short time I was there in Omaha in the early 70's. So regret now the 4 decade lapse in our contact and at the same time thankful we reconnected in 2019 and that I was able to host he, Deb and LeAnn in my home in March of 2020, my last guests before the pandemic. My condolences to his family and loved ones.
Keith Langeneckert
January 13, 2022
Deb and family I am so sorry for your loss. May peace be with you.