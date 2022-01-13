Not only was John, or JJ as we called him, my friend but his whole family treated me like a member in the short time I was there in Omaha in the early 70's. So regret now the 4 decade lapse in our contact and at the same time thankful we reconnected in 2019 and that I was able to host he, Deb and LeAnn in my home in March of 2020, my last guests before the pandemic. My condolences to his family and loved ones.

Keith Langeneckert January 13, 2022