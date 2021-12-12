Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John S. Robish
ABOUT
Bishop Neumann High School
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Robish, John S.

October 15, 1948 - December 10, 2021

John was preceded in death by parents, John and Catherine Robish; brother, Ronald Robish; and Bob Marley. Survived by son, Jonathan (Sara) Robish; grandsons, Caleb and Cole; and the love of his life, Michaela Neary.

VISITATION with the family Wednesday, December 15th, beginning at 4:30pm, followed by SERVICE at 6pm, all at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries 72nd Street Chapel. Livestream link on the funeral home website.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

72ND STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd St

402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 6:00p.m.
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha
Dec
15
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I remember John from our days at Bishop Neumann High School, Class of 66. He was a gentle spirit. May he rest in peace. I will offer a Mass for the repose of his soul.
Father William Porter
School
December 15, 2021
John was always a dear friend, and I am honored to have known him. We shared a lot of great times with old friends at Mamas this summer. He was a student of music and life adventures. John will surely be missed.....
Nick Lynch
Friend
December 14, 2021
Sending sincere condolences to John´s family, may he Rest In Peace ...From your Philly basketball buddy
Paul Stonis
Friend
December 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results