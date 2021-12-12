Robish, John S.
October 15, 1948 - December 10, 2021
John was preceded in death by parents, John and Catherine Robish; brother, Ronald Robish; and Bob Marley. Survived by son, Jonathan (Sara) Robish; grandsons, Caleb and Cole; and the love of his life, Michaela Neary.
VISITATION with the family Wednesday, December 15th, beginning at 4:30pm, followed by SERVICE at 6pm, all at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries 72nd Street Chapel. Livestream link on the funeral home website.
JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY
72ND STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd St
402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2021.