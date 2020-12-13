Menu
John T. Rourke
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
Rourke, John T.

September 23, 1945 - November 27, 2020

John passed away at the age of 75 from of Covid-19. Born to John and Regina Rourke, he grew up in an Irish Catholic family: Graduated Cathedral High School in 1964 and served in the 82nd Airborne. John holds an accounting degree and CPA from UNO. In his banking career he served as a Vice President/Controller. He also served on the board for the United Way and YMCA. He married the love of his life, Bernice Wordekemper In 1971. They raised two sons and remained happily married for 49 years. John and his wife moved to Kansas City, MO in 2008 to be closer to their sons and grandsons. He is survived by his wife, Bernie; 2 sons, Brian and Aaron (Cherie); and 3 grandchildren, John Anthony, Elijah, and Keenan; 4 brothers: Dennis (Anne), Michael (JoAnn), Douglas (Paulette), Timothy (Mary); and 2 sisters: Marie Rourke, Patty Shultz (Gene); numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews,

We thank our families, friends, and acquaintances for all their prayers and many words of comfort. John will be remembered "as one of a kind." A Celebration of Life and a Gravesite Burial is postponed at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested for Holy Family Youth Ministry (919 NE 96th Street, Kansas City, MO 64155) or donations to www.Harvesters.org

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2020.
Uncle John was a kindhearted, generous person. I was lucky enough to be a recipient of his kindness and generosity over the years, for this I will miss him greatly.
Jonathan Queen
Family
September 22, 2021
To Bernie and Family, I am sadden by your loss and send my condolences. Frances Baker (bible study group member).
Frances Baker
December 17, 2020
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted the Caisson of Honor on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
December 14, 2020
So sorry to here of his passing.
Ron Braun
December 14, 2020
I met John at the Gladstone Community Center. He was a fellow paratrooper and we shared stories about our experiences. His response to the paratrooper question, "How Far" was always "All the way". It was a true pleasure knowing John, and I wish to send my condolences to his family and friends. Eric Weir
Eric Weir
December 14, 2020
I knew John from the Gladstone Community Center. He was a fellow paratrooper having served with the 82nd Airborne, I served with the 101st Airborne. We share stories about our time as paratroopers and I felt a real connection to him. I will truly miss John and I offer my condolences to his family and friends. He was truly one of a kind. John´s response to my Airborne question, "How Far?", Was always "All The Way". It was a pleasure to have known him.
Eric Weir
December 14, 2020
My wife, Staci, remembers Jay as someone that always went out of his way to talk to and meaningfully catch up with every single first at family gatherings. For me, one memory especially sticks out. One holiday celebrated at Uncle Jay's home in Omaha, my cousins and I were having fun running on his treadmill. I wanted to get off, but instead of stepping on the sides as my cousins kept running, I put my foot on the front of the treadmill, which made a loud buzzing sound on the treaded belt. That's right when Jay walked in and said, "HEY! What are you guys doing on there?" But instead of getting upset, he immediately lifted the camera in his hands and said, "y'know, that would make a great picture. Pretend you're all running again." Instead of a bunch of naughty children wrecking his equipment, we were immediately put at ease as kids just playing around and making memories with our family. That memory reminds me to recognize the playful innocence in my own children instead of getting upset when their antics may cause some negligible, temporary, or replaceable damage to any of my worldly possessions. I hope that Uncle Jay has made me a better father for this. We love and miss you, Uncle Jay!
Tim (the Younger) & Staci Rourke
December 13, 2020
I remember John so well. Him and my brother Dick taught me how to do the twist when they were in high school together. Later in life I had the honor of working with him in banking. He was such a great and kind person. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.
Jean Braun Tederman
December 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. John was a fine person.
Dennis Kennedy
December 13, 2020
To all the Rourke family. I miss John very much. It still doesn´t feel real. Prayers for all of you
Mary Krivohlavek
December 13, 2020
