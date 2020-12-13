My wife, Staci, remembers Jay as someone that always went out of his way to talk to and meaningfully catch up with every single first at family gatherings. For me, one memory especially sticks out. One holiday celebrated at Uncle Jay's home in Omaha, my cousins and I were having fun running on his treadmill. I wanted to get off, but instead of stepping on the sides as my cousins kept running, I put my foot on the front of the treadmill, which made a loud buzzing sound on the treaded belt. That's right when Jay walked in and said, "HEY! What are you guys doing on there?" But instead of getting upset, he immediately lifted the camera in his hands and said, "y'know, that would make a great picture. Pretend you're all running again." Instead of a bunch of naughty children wrecking his equipment, we were immediately put at ease as kids just playing around and making memories with our family. That memory reminds me to recognize the playful innocence in my own children instead of getting upset when their antics may cause some negligible, temporary, or replaceable damage to any of my worldly possessions. I hope that Uncle Jay has made me a better father for this. We love and miss you, Uncle Jay!

Tim (the Younger) & Staci Rourke December 13, 2020