Rourke, John T.
September 23, 1945 - November 27, 2020
John passed away at the age of 75 from of Covid-19. Born to John and Regina Rourke, he grew up in an Irish Catholic family: Graduated Cathedral High School in 1964 and served in the 82nd Airborne. John holds an accounting degree and CPA from UNO. In his banking career he served as a Vice President/Controller. He also served on the board for the United Way and YMCA. He married the love of his life, Bernice Wordekemper In 1971. They raised two sons and remained happily married for 49 years. John and his wife moved to Kansas City, MO in 2008 to be closer to their sons and grandsons. He is survived by his wife, Bernie; 2 sons, Brian and Aaron (Cherie); and 3 grandchildren, John Anthony, Elijah, and Keenan; 4 brothers: Dennis (Anne), Michael (JoAnn), Douglas (Paulette), Timothy (Mary); and 2 sisters: Marie Rourke, Patty Shultz (Gene); numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews,
We thank our families, friends, and acquaintances for all their prayers and many words of comfort. John will be remembered "as one of a kind." A Celebration of Life and a Gravesite Burial is postponed at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested for Holy Family Youth Ministry (919 NE 96th Street, Kansas City, MO 64155) or donations to www.Harvesters.org
