John E. "Jack" Ryan
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Ryan, John E. "Jack"

December 15, 1929 - June 5, 2021

Preceded in death by his beloved and revered wife of 59 years, Betty C. Ryan; infant daughter, Mary Anne; son, Timothy Ryan.

Survived by, sons, Terry (Kathy), Pat (Terri), Dan (Julie); daughter, Liz Culver (Jerry); grandchildren, Scott, Katie (Dustin), John (Olivia), Angie (Troy), A.J. (Michelle), Alex (Jessi), Becca and Cody; great-grandchildren, Mason, Luke, John, Jacob, and Zoe; cousin and good friend, Dan Lake; many other loving family members and friends.

VIGIL SERVICE: Wednesday, June 9th, 7pm at West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 5-7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, June 10th, 11am, Holy Cross Catholic Church (4810 Woolworth Ave.) Private Interment.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Jun
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Holy Cross Catholic Church
4810 Woolworth Ave, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Pat, A.J. and Family: We are so sorry for the loss of your Father and Grandfather. Please know that we are with you in this time of grief. May He Rest in Peace. Bob, Bobby and Ryan.
Bob Miller and the MGTS Team
June 8, 2021
Pat - hugs from June and I. I know that you have wonderful memories of your dad. You talk so fondly of him. May those memories bring you peace.
Carol McCormick/June Focken
Friend
June 8, 2021
Jack will be missed by many people. Jack and Betty Claire raised great kids and grandkids. You will be remembered by many.
Geri Geveshausen
Friend
June 7, 2021
Condolences to the Ryan family. Jack was a good man.
Russell Martig
June 7, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Jack was an amazing person.
Tim Mulcahy
Friend
June 7, 2021
Rest peacefully, dear former neighbor and forever friend. Our condolences to Liz and family and to all near and dear to Jack.
Andy & Sally Hausman
Friend
June 6, 2021
