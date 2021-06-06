Ryan, John E. "Jack"



December 15, 1929 - June 5, 2021



Preceded in death by his beloved and revered wife of 59 years, Betty C. Ryan; infant daughter, Mary Anne; son, Timothy Ryan.



Survived by, sons, Terry (Kathy), Pat (Terri), Dan (Julie); daughter, Liz Culver (Jerry); grandchildren, Scott, Katie (Dustin), John (Olivia), Angie (Troy), A.J. (Michelle), Alex (Jessi), Becca and Cody; great-grandchildren, Mason, Luke, John, Jacob, and Zoe; cousin and good friend, Dan Lake; many other loving family members and friends.



VIGIL SERVICE: Wednesday, June 9th, 7pm at West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 5-7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, June 10th, 11am, Holy Cross Catholic Church (4810 Woolworth Ave.) Private Interment.



Memorials may be directed to the family.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2021.