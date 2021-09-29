Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John "Preston" Sears
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
Sears, John "Preston"

December 12, 1962 - September 26, 2021

Preceded in death by Mother, Barb Sears.

Survived by Loving Wife, Michelle; Children, Brooke (Matt) Mehser, Breanna (Kyle) Gale, Nick (Lauren) Sears; Step Children, Samantha Swanson, Emily Swanson, Kaitlynn Sears; 6 Grandchildren; Father, Nick Sears; Brothers, Todd (Cathy) and Travis (Liz) Sears; Many Nieces and Nephews.

VISITATION: Sunday, from 4-7pm, at the Mortuary; FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 11am, at Calvary Christian Church, 10100 Cedar Island Rd, Bellevue with Burial at Omaha National Cemetery.

Memorials requested to the family.

Kahler-Dolce Mortuary

441 No. Washington St.

Papillion, NE | 402-339-3232

www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE
Oct
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kahler Dolce Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We are so sorry for your loss. The Papillion/LaVista comminity will not forget him. He taught us hardwork, pushing yourself and teamwork produces not only winners self confidence and family. Than you for sharing him with us. You will be in our thoughts and prayers today and in the months ahead. He will always be in your hearts.
The Sandel Family
October 4, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results