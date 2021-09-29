Sears, John "Preston"
December 12, 1962 - September 26, 2021
Preceded in death by Mother, Barb Sears.
Survived by Loving Wife, Michelle; Children, Brooke (Matt) Mehser, Breanna (Kyle) Gale, Nick (Lauren) Sears; Step Children, Samantha Swanson, Emily Swanson, Kaitlynn Sears; 6 Grandchildren; Father, Nick Sears; Brothers, Todd (Cathy) and Travis (Liz) Sears; Many Nieces and Nephews.
VISITATION: Sunday, from 4-7pm, at the Mortuary; FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 11am, at Calvary Christian Church, 10100 Cedar Island Rd, Bellevue with Burial at Omaha National Cemetery.
Memorials requested to the family.
Kahler-Dolce Mortuary
441 No. Washington St.
Papillion, NE | 402-339-3232www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2021.