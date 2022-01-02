Shields, John JerrySeptember 10, 1939 - December 29, 2021Kansas City, MO. John Jerry Shields passed away peacefully in his home on December 29, 2021 in Kansas City, MO after a long battle with cancer. He was 82. Jerry was born September 10, 1939 in Omaha, NE to John and Freda Shields. He attended Holy Cross grade school and graduated from Central High School in Omaha. He served in the Nebraska Army National Guard from 1962-1968. He started his career at the Omaha World Herald and later became an award-winning salesman with two different international companies. Jerry was also the Mayor of the Village of Oakwood, MO. He married the love of his life, Mary, in 1981. He retired in 2009. Jerry had a bigger than life personality, and never met a stranger. He loved telling stories (over and over)! His passions were his wife, Mary and classic cars, especially '56 Chevys. He was a member of the Golden Oldies Car Club.He is survived by his wife: Mary; a son: Mike Luethge (Cyndi); daughters: Shawn Shields, Heather Shields, and Jennifer Rounds John (Beau); and grandchildren: Paige John and Zachary John.VISITATION will be at St. Charles Borromeo Church 900 N.E. Shady Lane Dr. Kansas City, MO 64118, on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 10am followed by a FUNERAL MASS at 11am. Burial will be at Omaha National Cemetery 14250 Schram Rd. Omaha, NE 68138, on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 1pm.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000