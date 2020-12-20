Menu
John M. Siderewicz
1967 - 2020
BORN
1967
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Siderewicz, John M.

October 27, 1967 - December 14, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Margaret and John Siderewicz; and brother, James Shipman. Survived by sisters, Genevieve Leon (Matthew), and Kathleen Rochowiak (Leonard); brothers, Bill Siderewicz (Marilyn), and Tom Siderewicz (Joan); many nieces, nephews, and caregivers.

Private Services were held.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-

DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel

7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900

www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May you meet all your favorite baseball greats in heaven, Johnny.
Rita Skorka Coomler
December 20, 2020
