Siderewicz, John M.
October 27, 1967 - December 14, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Margaret and John Siderewicz; and brother, James Shipman. Survived by sisters, Genevieve Leon (Matthew), and Kathleen Rochowiak (Leonard); brothers, Bill Siderewicz (Marilyn), and Tom Siderewicz (Joan); many nieces, nephews, and caregivers.
Private Services were held.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-
DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.