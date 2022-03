Sorick, John A.June 17, 1935 - February 28, 2021VISITATION begins Saturday, March 6th, 1pm, West Center Chapel with FUNERAL SERVICE at 2pm. Private Interment.Memorials are suggested to Omaha VA Hospital or to St. Croix Hospice. To view a live broadcast of the service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and press the "View Live Cast" button.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com