John A. Sorick
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Sorick, John A.

June 17, 1935 - February 28, 2021

Preceded in death by daughter, Kathleen Sorick; brother, Richard "Dick" Sorick; sister, Joyce Tiffey; stepfather, Ed Blumenstein; mother, Olive Eileen Blumenstein; sister, Jo Lynn Blumenstein; father, Buell Sorick. Survived by wife, Karen; children, Michael (Maria), Nancy Bergantzel (Jim), Jennifer Bendgen (Ron Lane), Sue Parrick (Jon Hoffman); 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Gillespie; nieces and nephews.

VISITATION begins Saturday, March 6th, 1pm, West Center Chapel with FUNERAL SERVICE at 2pm. Private Interment.

Memorials are suggested to Omaha VA Hospital or to St. Croix Hospice. To view a live broadcast of the service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and press the "View Live Cast" button.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Mar
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
