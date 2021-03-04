Sorick, John A.
June 17, 1935 - February 28, 2021
Preceded in death by daughter, Kathleen Sorick; brother, Richard "Dick" Sorick; sister, Joyce Tiffey; stepfather, Ed Blumenstein; mother, Olive Eileen Blumenstein; sister, Jo Lynn Blumenstein; father, Buell Sorick. Survived by wife, Karen; children, Michael (Maria), Nancy Bergantzel (Jim), Jennifer Bendgen (Ron Lane), Sue Parrick (Jon Hoffman); 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Gillespie; nieces and nephews.
VISITATION begins Saturday, March 6th, 1pm, West Center Chapel with FUNERAL SERVICE at 2pm. Private Interment.
Memorials are suggested to Omaha VA Hospital or to St. Croix Hospice. To view a live broadcast of the service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com
and press the "View Live Cast" button.
