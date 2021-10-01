Sullivan, John Terence "Terry" DDS



September 5, 1930 - September 29, 2021



Born September 5, 1930, entered into eternal life, September 29, 2021.



He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Morgan P. Sullivan; his mother, Mary Catherine (nee Gallagher) Sullivan; and his sister, Mary Catherine Keeffe. He was the devoted husband to his wife of nearly 67 years, Mary, whom he met when he was 16 years old and married on November 27, 1954. In addition to Mary, he is survived by his five children: Therese Sullivan (Jerry Brockman), Kevin (Mary Thrush), Maureen Peterson (Dean), Bridget Sullivan, and Patrick J. Sullivan (Kathy); and his four grandchildren: Megan, Sarah, Ann and Rudy. Terry Sullivan lived his life according to the principles of his Catholic faith and embodied the Church's social justice teaching that "the best way to fulfill one's obligations of justice and love is to contribute to the common good according to one's means and the needs of others, and also to promote and help public and private organizations devoted to bettering the conditions of life." To that end, he pursued a commitment to his community, his profession as a dentist for over 47 years, and his Catholic faith throughout his life. Just a few of his acts of service included: over 50 years as a member of the Perpetual Adoration Society of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bellevue, member of the Knights of Columbus, volunteer for the One World and Heart Ministries, volunteer for local food shelves, 28 years as a member of the Bellevue Board of Education, 48 years as an adjunct professor of General Dentistry at Creighton University, and on the board of directors for the Nebraska School Boards Association. He was also active in professional organizations such as the Omaha District Dental Society and served for a time as its president, the Creighton University Chapter of the Upsilon Kappa Upsilon Honor Society, the Nebraska Chapter of the Academy of General Dentistry, the Fellowship of the International College of Dentistry, and the Omaha Dental Study Club.



Terry's devotion to service and community was recognized frequently: he was honored by his students at the Creighton University Dental School in 2010-2014 as the Outstanding Part-time Clinical Instructor and received a Life Achievement award by the Nebraska School Board Association. He also served for four years in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. Along with his wife Mary, Terry supported community organizations and activities - from active participation in the Kiwanis' popcorn and tootsie roll sales to financial support of many other charities. His integrity and wit will be missed by all those who knew him. His wife Mary will mourn his passing every day as will his children and grandchildren. He joins those members of the Bellevue Beer Club who preceded him in death and will be remembered by his longtime friend George Uphoff every time George gets in a canoe. And Ken Johns and Denny Higgenbothen will forever be sharing a cup of coffee with Terry at the Downtown Coffee Shop.



VISITATION: Sunday, Oct. 3, 4-6pm, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford St., Bellevue, with a Rosary at 6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, Oct. 4, 10:30am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. The family requests, to protect all present, that only those who are fully vaccinated attend the services in person. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Sullivan obituary. Memorials are requested to the St. Mary's Church Capital Campaign, the Columban Fathers, and the Heart Ministries Dental Clinic.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2021.