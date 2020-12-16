Menu
John D. "Denny" Tracy
Creighton Prep
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Tracy, John D. "Denny"

August 30, 1941 - December 13, 2020

John D. (Denny) Tracy, age 79 passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Born and raised in Omaha, son of the late John J. (Jack) Tracy and Josephine Sautter Tracy. Graduate of Creighton Prep '59; former Douglas County Deputy who was shot in the line of duty in June, 1964, after confronting a fugitive bank robber. Gravely wounded, he survived but suffered lifelong effects of the incident. He was a seeker of adventure in the outdoors, lover of animals, and travelled throughout the US to live in various places.

He is survived by daughter, Shonessi Tracy Hillen (Scott), sister, Mary "Mitzi" Tracy Chirillo (Joseph) of Ivyland, PA, sister-in-law, Margaret "Midge" Tracy of Atlanta, GA, many nieces and nephews, cousins, friends; former spouse and advocate for his care, Barbara "Babs" Tracy. Preceded in death by brother, Terrence M. Tracy.

Services will be held at a future date due to the COVID situation. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations are requested to be made in his name to : Homeward Bound in the Heartland Animal Rescue Group, P. O. Box 390231, Omaha NE 68139

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Prayers to you and your family for your loss. My father (Jim Roberts) was friends with Denny. I have heard many stories through the years!
Carrie Roberts
December 16, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of your loss. I did not know Denny or his family and have not been in touch with any of you - Mitzi and Midge. Sending thoughts and prayers for your families.
Ann Hollander Sedlacek
December 16, 2020
