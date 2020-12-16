Tracy, John D. "Denny"
August 30, 1941 - December 13, 2020
John D. (Denny) Tracy, age 79 passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Born and raised in Omaha, son of the late John J. (Jack) Tracy and Josephine Sautter Tracy. Graduate of Creighton Prep '59; former Douglas County Deputy who was shot in the line of duty in June, 1964, after confronting a fugitive bank robber. Gravely wounded, he survived but suffered lifelong effects of the incident. He was a seeker of adventure in the outdoors, lover of animals, and travelled throughout the US to live in various places.
He is survived by daughter, Shonessi Tracy Hillen (Scott), sister, Mary "Mitzi" Tracy Chirillo (Joseph) of Ivyland, PA, sister-in-law, Margaret "Midge" Tracy of Atlanta, GA, many nieces and nephews, cousins, friends; former spouse and advocate for his care, Barbara "Babs" Tracy. Preceded in death by brother, Terrence M. Tracy.
Services will be held at a future date due to the COVID situation. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations are requested to be made in his name to : Homeward Bound in the Heartland Animal Rescue Group, P. O. Box 390231, Omaha NE 68139
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 16, 2020.