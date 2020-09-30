Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John W. "Jack" Smith
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Smith, John W. "Jack"

November 24, 1930 - September 27, 2020

Survived by daughters: Cindy Jensen (Mike), Vickie Brown (Gordon), Betty Smith; sons: Tom Smith, Trace Smith (Lisa), Mark Smith (Judy); grandsons: Jeff Smith, Nick Zenor, Mitchell Smith, John Weise; granddaughters: Deborah Engelbarts (Anthony), Jennifer Denton (Seth), Ashley Stanley (Kyle); great-granddaughters: Sage Rose Stanley, Addison Engelbarts; sister-in-law, Clara Smith; brother, Tom Smith; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by wife, Kathleen; granddaughter, Melissa Jensen; siblings: Ella Barnes, Rosie Jameson, Norman Smith.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL 10:30am, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church (8200 N. 30th St.). Visitation 5-7pm with a Rosary at 6:30pm, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to American Legion Post 348 in Ft. Calhoun.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000

www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.