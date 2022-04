Wallace, John HaroldDecember 22, 1939 - December 31, 2021Preceded in death by wife, Doris. Survived by son, Johnny; sisters, Ruth, Karen, and Donna; other relatives and friends.VISITATION: Thursday, January 6, 1-3pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest with INTERMENT to follow. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society.Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com