John Theodore Waltrip
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
Waltrip, John Theodore

December 4, 1938 - March 9, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Mary and Charles Waltrip; brother, Leonard Waltrip; and sister, Kathy Waltrip. Survived by sisters, Patricia (Ernie) Mihalyak, and Dolores (Bob) Harrison; brother, Jerry Waltrip: and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

CELEBRATION of LIFE: 10:30am-12:30pm Saturday, March 27, at Our Lady of Carter Lake Catholic Church, 3501 N 9th St, Carter Lake IA.

Memorials to family wishes.

ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY

2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367, Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319


Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Our Lady of Carter Lake Catholic Church
3501 N 9th St, Carter Lake, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
March 22, 2021
