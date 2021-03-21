Waltrip, John TheodoreDecember 4, 1938 - March 9, 2021Preceded in death by parents, Mary and Charles Waltrip; brother, Leonard Waltrip; and sister, Kathy Waltrip. Survived by sisters, Patricia (Ernie) Mihalyak, and Dolores (Bob) Harrison; brother, Jerry Waltrip: and many nieces, nephews, and friends.CELEBRATION of LIFE: 10:30am-12:30pm Saturday, March 27, at Our Lady of Carter Lake Catholic Church, 3501 N 9th St, Carter Lake IA.Memorials to family wishes.ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367, Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319