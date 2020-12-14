Weis, John R.
December 30, 1949 - December 4, 2020
Survived by loving wife of 48 years, Patricia; daughters, Lisa, Amanda (Luke), and Tina (Greg); 7 grandchildren; 7 siblings; and many other relatives and friends. John grew up in South Omaha. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and worked for the Corps of Engineers for 13 years. John was a man of creative talent who loved art and poetry. He loved traveling to Hawaii.
VISITATION: Tuesday, December 15, 5-8 pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, December 16 at 1 pm, with Interment to follow. All Services at Westlawn-Hillcrest.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 14, 2020.