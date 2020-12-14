Menu
John R. Weis
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Weis, John R.

December 30, 1949 - December 4, 2020

Survived by loving wife of 48 years, Patricia; daughters, Lisa, Amanda (Luke), and Tina (Greg); 7 grandchildren; 7 siblings; and many other relatives and friends. John grew up in South Omaha. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and worked for the Corps of Engineers for 13 years. John was a man of creative talent who loved art and poetry. He loved traveling to Hawaii.

VISITATION: Tuesday, December 15, 5-8 pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, December 16 at 1 pm, with Interment to follow. All Services at Westlawn-Hillcrest.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
