Wilson, John Wesley
July 8, 1931 - October 12, 2020
John Wesley Wilson, age 89, of North Bend, Nebraska died peacefully at home Monday, October 12th, 2020. John was born on July 8, 1931, in Exeter, Nebraska to Anna and Hugh Wilson. The family moved to the farm in 1936 where John and his siblings all grew up. They attended school at District 78 through the 8th grade and then high school at Exeter H.S.
John graduated in 1948 and attended Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln for two years. Discovering his passion for Geology he transferred to The University of Nebraska at Lincoln which offered a Science degree in the field. His schooling was interrupted by being drafted into the Army in 1952.
After basic training at Ft Bliss, Texas in El Paso where he was assigned to a tour of duty in Korea as a Forward Observer. His tour in Korea was during the last six months of combat and the first six months after the truce was signed at Panmunjom. John was discharged with rank of Sgt on Good Friday 1954.
He returned to his studies and graduated from UNL with a B.S. degree in Geology in May 1956. During his senior year he was hired by Phillips Petroleum Company as a Petroleum Geologist and reported for work at Wichita Falls, TX.
It was there that he met Carol, the love of his life and six weeks later they were married. Along with Carol came a bonus of a 5-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son. Another daughter was born to this union. The family lived in Texas and Oklahoma until 1968 when they were transferred to Bogota', Colombia where they lived for two years.
After returning to the states in the early 70's during the slump in the oil and energy business, the family purchased a grocery store in Iowa and operated than until John took a position as a Petroleum Engineer with Northern Natural Gas in Omaha. A few years later John was offered a position by one of his old bosses to go back to Phillips in Houston, TX. He worked in Houston until he retired from the oil business in 1989, during another slump in energy prices. It was time for another adventure, so John and Carol moved to The Missouri Ozarks and bought a ranch raising hay and cattle for ten years.
John has been a longtime member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and the American Legion as well as a lifetime member of the VFW.
Final retirement came in 1999 when they moved to Nebraska where John's family still resided and where they were welcomed into the community and enjoyed the Good Life.
John was preceded in death his wife, Carol. He is survived by his siblings, Ann Hall, Hugh Wilson, and Alice Plettner; children: Gail Flippo and her husband Craig, Paul Wilson, and Mystie McCormick and her husband Ian; grandchildren: Mystie Spargo and husband Garret, Phillip Flippo and wife Ashana Flippo, Chase Wilson and partner Michelle Cook, Natalie Wilson, Kaiya McCormick, Callan McCormick, and Kyle McCormick; and great grandchildren, Gwendolyn, Theodore, and Noah.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10:30am Monday, October 19, 2020, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Live streaming will be available at www.mosermemorialchapels.com
.
As John loved the great outdoors and preserving natural habitats please consider memorials to The Nature Conservancy, The Arbor Day Foundation, or your own favorite environmental organization in lieu of flowers.
MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2170 North Somers, Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 16, 2020.