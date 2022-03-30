Menu
John R. Winchester
ABOUT
Abraham Lincoln High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Winchester, John R.

August 12, 1937 - March 29, 2022

Of Council Bluffs. John worked for Western Electric from 1960-1999 as a tool and die maker.

Preceded by parents, James A. and Berniece (Frost) Winchester; sister, Patricia Colby and brother, James L. "Hammer" Winchester.

Survived by his wife of 65 years, Marcia (Cole) Winchester of Council Bluffs; children, Mike Winchester, Terese (Rod) McKee, all of Blair, NE; Matt (Carrie) Winchester of Arvada, CO; 4 grandchildren, Thomas (Emily) Beebe, Madison, Jordan and Mackenzie Winchester; 2 great-grandchildren, Xavier and Grayson; brother, Dennis Winchester of Harlan, IA; sister-in-law, Cheryl Winchester of Council Bluffs; special mentors, the late Herschel and Josephine Ratliff; nieces, nephews and many friends.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Friday, 11am, at New Horizon Presbyterian Church. Private family interment in Memorial Park Cemetery prior to the service. The family will direct memorial contributions.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 30, 2022.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
