Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John J. Wojcik
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Wojcik, John J.

August 14, 1939 - March 24, 2021

Preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mae Wojcik; brother, Frank Wojcik; mother and father-in-law, Paul and Dola Rychnovsky; brothers-in-law, Fred Rychnovsky and Lowell Jensen. Survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carolyn Wojcik; children, Mary (Andrew) McElmeel and Joe Wojcik; grandchildren, Andrew, Sean, Ryan, and Molly McElmeel; sister, Sr. Kathryn Wojcik, CR; brother, Dr. Joe (Julie) Wojcik; nieces, nephew, cousins, and other family.

VISITATION Wednesday, March 31, from 9:30-10:30am with MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Interment at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Livestream and details can be found at www.bethanyfuneralhome.com.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
NE
Mar
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sad to hear of Johnny´s passing. I have many memories of staying with Mary in HS and He was always a character and had a laugh to share. I especially remember he loved his sombrero in the entryway and like to put it on and dance around. Deepest condolences to Carolyn, Mary and Joe.
Cyndi Bourque Faas
March 31, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
March 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results