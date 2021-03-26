Wojcik, John J.
August 14, 1939 - March 24, 2021
Preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mae Wojcik; brother, Frank Wojcik; mother and father-in-law, Paul and Dola Rychnovsky; brothers-in-law, Fred Rychnovsky and Lowell Jensen. Survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carolyn Wojcik; children, Mary (Andrew) McElmeel and Joe Wojcik; grandchildren, Andrew, Sean, Ryan, and Molly McElmeel; sister, Sr. Kathryn Wojcik, CR; brother, Dr. Joe (Julie) Wojcik; nieces, nephew, cousins, and other family.
VISITATION Wednesday, March 31, from 9:30-10:30am with MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Interment at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Livestream and details can be found at www.bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2021.