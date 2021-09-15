I knew Dr. John as a resident at VA hospital and later worked with him at Bergan GI clinic. He was a very smart doctor and a lot of fun to work with and always had stories to tell. He cared for his patients and also respected all people he worked with. He will be missed by many . My prayers and sympathy go out to the family. May you feel God's love and arms around you at this time

Janice Frey Kelpe September 23, 2021