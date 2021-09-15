Menu
John D. Woodbury M.D.
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Woodbury, John D., M.D.

September 22, 1938 - September 12, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Wilda and Elmer Glenn "Woody" Woodbury; sister, Jill Vincent. Survived by wife, Marilyn; daughter, Julie Woodbury; son, Steve (Lori) Woodbury; grandsons, Simon and Miles Woodbury; brother, James J. (Judy) Woodbury; brothers-in-law, Frederick A. "Ric" Reed and Thomas D. Stalnaker; nieces and nephews

A Private Family Service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church or charity of choice.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 19, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I knew Dr. John as a resident at VA hospital and later worked with him at Bergan GI clinic. He was a very smart doctor and a lot of fun to work with and always had stories to tell. He cared for his patients and also respected all people he worked with. He will be missed by many . My prayers and sympathy go out to the family. May you feel God's love and arms around you at this time
Janice Frey Kelpe
September 23, 2021
Dr John was the BEST doctor I ever saw. He was kind caring, funny and told you like it was. I missed him when he retired, and I will always remember him as the best GI GUY in Omaha.
Debbie Schmoll
September 22, 2021
Condolences to you Julie and your family. Losing a parent is hard! Hugs to you!
Sheryl (Siewert) Cloyd
Other
September 19, 2021
I worked with Dr. Woodbury in the GI lab at Bergan Mercy many years ago. I always had the utmost respect for him as a physician. He was one of the kindest and caring doctors I have ever known not to mention the smartest! He also made us laugh with all his stories. May God comfort your family as you carry on without this amazing man. Rest in eternal peace Dr Woodbury.
Kelly Frost
Work
September 19, 2021
Dr Woodbury took excellent care of me in the mid 80s when I was hospitalized with a serious illness. He was kind, compassionate & took time to talk with me about my illness. I fully recovered thanks to his guidance. May God comfort his family in their time of grief knowing he touched many lives in a positive way.
Peggy Anderson
Other
September 18, 2021
I stood by him in the GI lab at Bergan for 10 yrs and he made me into the strong nurse I am today ... his craziness and kind heart was huge.. heaven gained an angel I will always admire this man
Mandy webb
Work
September 17, 2021
Dr. Woodbury was such a kind and caring doctor and I really missed him when he retired! May God bless your family in this time of sorrow.
Kathy Jackson
September 17, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Mrs Woodbury and family
Lucille Mannino
September 15, 2021
I am so sorry for your great loss. Dr. Woodbury was an amazing doctor. He truly saved my life In the mid 80´s, after 4 years of being sick and no answers from the numerous doctors that I went to. Dr. Woodbury knew what was wrong almost immediately. I continued as a patient until his retirement. I appreciate his help and the sacrifices his family no doubt endured while he was taking care of others. Thank you.
Paula Weekley
Work
September 15, 2021
