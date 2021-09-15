Woodbury, John D., M.D.
September 22, 1938 - September 12, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Wilda and Elmer Glenn "Woody" Woodbury; sister, Jill Vincent. Survived by wife, Marilyn; daughter, Julie Woodbury; son, Steve (Lori) Woodbury; grandsons, Simon and Miles Woodbury; brother, James J. (Judy) Woodbury; brothers-in-law, Frederick A. "Ric" Reed and Thomas D. Stalnaker; nieces and nephews
A Private Family Service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church or charity of choice
