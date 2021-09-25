Menu
John James Zarkowski
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Zarkowski, John James

April 22, 1949 - September 22, 2021

John was a Veteran of the Marine Corps and served his country in the Vietnam War. He was a son, a brother, the best uncle you could hope to have, and a friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gail; parents, Edward and Shirley; brothers, Paul and Edward; sister, Susan; brother-in-law, Bill Hicks; sister-in-law, Carla. He is survived by sister-in-law, Mary; brothers, Ron (Annette) and Richard (Carla); sisters, Cheryl Hicks (Bill) and Judy Killion (Jerry); many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

Memorials are suggested to AdventuresWithPurpose.com, Plattsmouth Fire & Rescue, Plattsmouth Police Department, and Cass County Sheriff. All these agencies were instrumental in bringing John home.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God wrap he's arms around John .. thank u for ur services.. u are the reason why us ppl are here u saved the world.. Rip John Zarkowski saw a video on utube how they found john thank u for the men and women who helped out in finding John..
Mary olvera
Other
January 28, 2022
Pvt. E-3 Raymond F Pittam,
Other
December 24, 2021
Pvt. E-3 Raymond F Pittam,
Other
December 24, 2021
Pvt. E-3 Raymond F Pittam,
Other
December 24, 2021
With love to my dear family.
Pamela Nordstrom
Family
September 27, 2021
Thank you for your Service "Semper-Fi Marine" ! May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace on your Journey Home
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
September 27, 2021
John was a truly wonderful person and a friend to many. He loved his family and it showed in everything he did. John will be greatly missed and always in our hearts. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends.
Danielle D Dubuc-Pedersen
September 26, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
September 25, 2021
