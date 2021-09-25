Zarkowski, John James
April 22, 1949 - September 22, 2021
John was a Veteran of the Marine Corps and served his country in the Vietnam War. He was a son, a brother, the best uncle you could hope to have, and a friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gail; parents, Edward and Shirley; brothers, Paul and Edward; sister, Susan; brother-in-law, Bill Hicks; sister-in-law, Carla. He is survived by sister-in-law, Mary; brothers, Ron (Annette) and Richard (Carla); sisters, Cheryl Hicks (Bill) and Judy Killion (Jerry); many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
Memorials are suggested to AdventuresWithPurpose.com
, Plattsmouth Fire & Rescue, Plattsmouth Police Department, and Cass County Sheriff. All these agencies were instrumental in bringing John home.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2021.