Domina, Jolleen M.
August 3, 1956 - January 7, 2022
Jolleen Marie Lanoue Domina, "Babe" to her parents, died on January 7, 2022, at her home in LaVista, NE. She was born on August 3, 1956, in Marshall, MN, the third of five children born to Earl and Rose Lanoue.
She graduated Marshall High School and attended the University of Wisconsin - Stout. While her degree was in home economics, she spent her career as an administrative / computer assistant, retiring from Heartland School in 2021.
She married Michael Domina on May 29, 1976, in Marshall. Together, they had two children, Jason and Justin Domina, both of Omaha.
Jolleen was adept in numerous realms with no project out of reach. She would undertake remodeling projects around the house such as laying hardwood floors or renovating the kitchen. She enjoyed her kitchen and like her mother was an exceptional culinary artist.
An unassuming person, she was often quick to step forward to help others. A soccer mom when the boys were growing up, she would take the lead among team parents to do whatever might be necessary to support the team. She volunteered to be her family's primary caregiver for their aging mother, who spent her last two years in a memory care facility just blocks from Jolleen's home. Jolleen regularly spent time caring for her mother, who predeceased her by just 15 days.
She is survived by her husband, Mike; sons, Jason (Anna) Domina and Justin (Jessica Nearman) Domina, all of Omaha; granddaughters, Ella and Isla of Omaha; sisters: Colleen (Don) Soenen of Plymouth, MI; JoEllen (Ken) Amundson of Loveland, CO; Julieann Lanoue of Minneapolis, MN; brother, Earl (Margie) Lanoue of Tampa, FL; brothers-in-law, Bob (Dawn) Domina of Tracy, MN; David Domina (Jaclin) of Parkton, NC; mother-in-law, Ruth Roeder of Slayton, MN; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Rose Lanoue.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, April 7, from 11am-12Noon, at Rejoice Lutheran Church (2556 So. 138th St., Omaha, NE 68144). BURIAL: Omaha National Cemetery (14250 Schram Rd., Omaha, NE 68138). In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials to the Bicuspid Aortic Foundation (www.bicuspidfoundation.com
). CELEBRATION OF LIFE RECEPTION to follow the Burial at the Bellbrook Club House (19653 Chandler St., Gretna, NE 68028).
