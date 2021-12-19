Aegerter, Jon Arden



December 31, 1945 - September 10, 2021



Age 76. Born in Seward, NE and died in West Seattle, WA. Preceded in death by parents, Arden and Betty Jane Aegerter; and first wife, Martha "Teen" Spooner. Survived by partner, Allene Sampson, West Seattle and Palm Springs; brother, Anthony Aegerter and sister-in-law, Cheryl Klinker, Seattle; aunt, Betty and uncle, Jack Aegerter, Seward; and Aegerter cousins. Also survived by godson, Leland Jordon, Ellicott City, MD; and goddaughter, Ingrid Jordon-Thaden, Madison, WI; and a host of other good friends around the country.



Jon and his parents and brother moved from Seward to Ralston, NE, in 1962. Jon graduated from Ralston High School in 1964 and then attended the University of Nebraska before his family moved to Seattle in 1967. His work for Boeing took him to Chicago and back to Seattle, making friends all along the way. Retirement brought him to Palm Springs, CA, in addition to Seattle. Although he played flute in the NU Marching Band, collecting guitars was a passion. Jon will be missed by many.



Private inurnment was in Seward on November 23, 2021.



Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home



410 Jackson Ave, Seward, NE 68434



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.