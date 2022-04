Gabriel, Jon C.



January 6, 1972 - June 21, 2021



Survived by family in Nebraska and Utah



CELEBRATION OF JON'S LIFE: Monday, June 28th, from 5-8pm at West Center Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Tri-City Food Pantry (302 American Parkway, Papillion, Ne, 68046) or to your favorite Pet Rescue



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK CUTLER, West Center Chapel



7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900



| www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2021.