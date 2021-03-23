We were so very, very sorry to hear of Jon's passing! Even though we hadn't seen Jon in years, we still thought of him often! Whenever we reminisce about high school, there's Jon right in the middle of our best memories with his big smile and hardy laugh! We will cherish those memories a!ways! Keeping Jon and all of you in our thoughts and prayers!! We had such fun times with him in High school and made many great memories that we will cherish forever!! His laugh and smile will be missed!! Keeping Jon and all of you in our thoughts and prayers!

Brent and Sue Millard March 25, 2021