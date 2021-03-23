Meyer, Jon Todd
August 3, 1962 - March 21, 2021
Survived by wife, Kathy Meyer; sons, Matthew Meyer (Lauren), Michael Varilek (Ashley); grandchildren: Samuel, Miriam, Levi, and Ava; mother, Elaine Meyer; siblings: Greg Meyer (Debbie), Jan March (Gary), and Jeff Meyer (Cathy).
VISITATION: Thursday, March 25th from 6:30pm to 7:30pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 7:30pm. CDC guidelines will be observed. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, March 26th at 1pm, all at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific St. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Gretna. Memorials will be directed by the family.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2021.