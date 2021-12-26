Preceded in death by his father Fred Mittendorf; and brother-in-law Stephen Power. Survived by mother Betty Mittendorf; sister Linda Power; nephew Chris Power; nieces, Tiffany Power and Justine (Drew) Root; great-nieces and nephews; and other family.
VISITATION: Wednesday, December 29, from 9:30-11am, with CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 11am, all at Messiah Lutheran Church. Interment at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Mrs. Mittendorf,
I did not know Jon personally but certainly knew who he was, just because I was a Ralston kid and contemporary of his. He always seemed to be so shy, like a lot of us were. And sweet as they come. I am so sorry for your loss of Jon. We are all diminished by his passing. Mike Butkus
Mike Butkus
Other
January 13, 2022
May light perpetual shine on Jon. I'm sorry for your loss
Molly Chamberlin
December 28, 2021
Linda and family, I am so sorry. I was going to call Jon over the holidays. I wish I had called him. I´ll try to contact you. Prayers for your family. Karen (Jackson) Frerichs Caldwell