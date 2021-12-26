Mittendorf, Jon J.



November 17, 1954 - December 23, 2021



Preceded in death by his father Fred Mittendorf; and brother-in-law Stephen Power. Survived by mother Betty Mittendorf; sister Linda Power; nephew Chris Power; nieces, Tiffany Power and Justine (Drew) Root; great-nieces and nephews; and other family.



VISITATION: Wednesday, December 29, from 9:30-11am, with CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 11am, all at Messiah Lutheran Church. Interment at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family.



GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME - 90TH STREET CHAPEL



3809 North 90th St. 402-505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2021.