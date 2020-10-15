Tefft, Jon W.
March 26, 1942 - October 13, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Anna M. and William L. Tefft; grandson, Matthew Fitzgerald; and son-in-law, Tim Hoover. Survived by wife, Phyllis T.; children: Susan Touzin (Michael), Stephen (Nancy), Mary Welty (Bryan) and Jennifer Hoover; eight grandchildren; and brothers, Scott (Julie) and Tom (Sue).
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, October 16th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. SERVICES: Saturday, October 16th, 9:30am, West Center Chapel to St. Mary Catholic Church (3529 Q St.) for MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 15, 2020.