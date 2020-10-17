Menu
Jon W. Tefft
Tefft, Jon W.

March 26, 1942 - October 13, 2020

SERVICES: Saturday, October 17th, 9:30am, West Center Chapel to St. Mary Catholic Church (3529 Q St.) for MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.

To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
68124
Oct
16
Vigil
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
68124
Oct
17
Service
9:30a.m.
West Center Chapel
68124
Oct
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Mary Catholic Church
3529 Q St. 68124
Our deepest sympathy to Stephen and Nancy and Phyllis and the entire Tefft family. We remember his kind smile and how often we saw him whenever Stephen was performing
Dan and Joan Kash
October 16, 2020