Jonathan Edward Nelson
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive
Gretna, NE
Nelson, Jonathan Edward

October 25, 1979 - December 21, 2021

Jonathan Edward Nelson, age 42 of Omaha, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at his home. He was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents; one aunt, and one uncle.

He is survived by his loving wife; four children; his mother; father; step-mother; father-in-law; brother-in-law; two brothers; and numerous cousins.

FUNERAL with full Military Honors will be held at 11am on Thursday, December 30, at the Omaha National Cemetery. Following the Service will be a luncheon and CELEBRATION of Life at the Water's Edge Church starting at 11:45am.

The family is requesting memorials be made to the family to support his children's future.

Donations can be made to www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-Jon-Nelson or Venmo at (Heather-Nelson-198).

Roeder Mortuary - 11710 Standing Stone

Gretna, NE 402-332-0090 www.roedermortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
December 27, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 26, 2021
