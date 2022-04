Nelson, Jonathan EdwardOctober 25, 1979 - December 21, 2021Jonathan Edward Nelson, age 42 of Omaha, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at his home. He was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents; one aunt, and one uncle.He is survived by his loving wife; four children; his mother; father; step-mother; father-in-law; brother-in-law; two brothers; and numerous cousins.FUNERAL with full Military Honors will be held at 11am on Thursday, December 30, at the Omaha National Cemetery. Following the Service will be a luncheon and CELEBRATION of Life at the Water's Edge Church starting at 11:45am.The family is requesting memorials be made to the family to support his children's future.Donations can be made to www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-Jon-Nelson or Venmo at (Heather-Nelson-198).Roeder Mortuary - 11710 Standing StoneGretna, NE 402-332-0090 www.roedermortuary.com