Chung, Dr. Joong-Gun "George"



November 10, 1936 - March 30, 2022



Preceded in death by parents, Tae-Hong Chung and Moo-Heh Lee; brothers: Hwae-Gun and Dae-Gun; and sister, Jung-ja Hoh. Survived by wife Young-Ja; children: Eugene, and Sunny Bianchi (Michael); sister Joo-Ae Park; grandchildren: Samantha, Anthony, Benjamin, and Gabriel Bianchi; many nieces, nephews and friends.



VISITATION: Wednesday, April 6, from 5-7pm at the West Center Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, April 7, at 11am at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church (15353 Pacific St). Memorials will be directed by the family.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.