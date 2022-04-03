Menu
Dr. Joong-Gun "George" Chung
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 6 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Chung, Dr. Joong-Gun "George"

November 10, 1936 - March 30, 2022

Preceded in death by parents, Tae-Hong Chung and Moo-Heh Lee; brothers: Hwae-Gun and Dae-Gun; and sister, Jung-ja Hoh. Survived by wife Young-Ja; children: Eugene, and Sunny Bianchi (Michael); sister Joo-Ae Park; grandchildren: Samantha, Anthony, Benjamin, and Gabriel Bianchi; many nieces, nephews and friends.

VISITATION: Wednesday, April 6, from 5-7pm at the West Center Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, April 7, at 11am at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church (15353 Pacific St). Memorials will be directed by the family.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER,

WEST CENTER CHAPEL

7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.
