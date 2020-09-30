Leblanc, Jordan Michael



August 20, 1989 - September 25, 2020



Jordan is survived by his dearly loved grandparents, Julio and Juanita Leblanc; parents, Michael and Rebecca Leblanc; siblings: Justin Leblanc (Lauren Krska), Jade Schenzel (Turner Schenzel), Jocelyn Leblanc, Jazmyn Leblanc, and Jett Leblanc; niece, Charlotte Leblanc; nephew, Asa Schenzel; his beautiful daughter, Lily Hana Leblanc, and the love of his life, Paige Miller.



Jordan loved traveling, snowboarding and the ocean. He lived in Colorado, Hawaii and various other places around the world. Maui always held a special place in his heart



It brings our family such peace to know he picked the best route of healing. He picked the ultimate healer, he picked eternity. Jordan said to us when he was sick, "This is a win-win situation. Either I stay here with you guys or I go be with the Lord". He won and now he's walking hand in hand with the Lord.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Paige Miller, for later designation to Jordan's daughter, Lily Hana Leblanc. Donations can be received at the Celebration of Life ceremony or sent to Paige Miller, 2016 s. 214TH St, Elkhorn, NE, 68022.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Thursday, October 1st, at 1pm at Lifegate Church (156th and Dodge location).

