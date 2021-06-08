Stanley, Jordan Mackenzie



May 16, 1991 - June 3, 2021



Jordan Mackenzie Stanley, age 30, Omaha, NE passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021. Jordan was born May 16, 1991 in Omaha, NE to Jeffrey K. and Amy M. (Ferguson) Stanley.



After graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School, Jordan attended and graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. He was an avid Iowa State Cyclone, Detroit Lions and Michigan Wolverine fan, as well as a musician, wonderful son and brother, serving as best man for both of his brothers' weddings. Jordan worked for Buffalo Wild Wings in Fremont, NE, serving as their Hospitality Manager.



He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Donald J. Ferguson; grandparents, Ernest P. and Carol E. Stanley; and his uncle, Terry L. Stanley. Jordan is survived by his parents, Jeffrey and Amy Stanley, Honey Creek, IA; brothers and spouses, Kyle Stanley and Anne Mollner of Navarre, FL and their children Cora and Theodore, A.J. Stanley and Winnie Stanley, Council Bluffs, IA; grandmother, Doris Ferguson, Honey Creek, IA; aunts, uncles, cousins. and many friends.



VISITATION: Tuesday, 5-8pm; CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Wednesday, 1pm, all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Iowa State University Foundation. After the Services there will be a gathering at Barley's in Council Bluffs.



CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING



Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA



(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 8, 2021.