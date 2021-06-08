Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Stanley, Jordan Mackenzie
May 16, 1991 - June 3, 2021
Jordan Mackenzie Stanley, age 30, Omaha, NE passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021. Jordan was born May 16, 1991 in Omaha, NE to Jeffrey K. and Amy M. (Ferguson) Stanley.
After graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School, Jordan attended and graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. He was an avid Iowa State Cyclone, Detroit Lions and Michigan Wolverine fan, as well as a musician, wonderful son and brother, serving as best man for both of his brothers' weddings. Jordan worked for Buffalo Wild Wings in Fremont, NE, serving as their Hospitality Manager.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Donald J. Ferguson; grandparents, Ernest P. and Carol E. Stanley; and his uncle, Terry L. Stanley. Jordan is survived by his parents, Jeffrey and Amy Stanley, Honey Creek, IA; brothers and spouses, Kyle Stanley and Anne Mollner of Navarre, FL and their children Cora and Theodore, A.J. Stanley and Winnie Stanley, Council Bluffs, IA; grandmother, Doris Ferguson, Honey Creek, IA; aunts, uncles, cousins. and many friends.
VISITATION: Tuesday, 5-8pm; CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Wednesday, 1pm, all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Iowa State University Foundation. After the Services there will be a gathering at Barley's in Council Bluffs.
Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
To the family. I was at the accident scean not during the accident but stopped when people helping needed assistance during the fire. I want you to know he did not die alone. My prayers were endless as I was told he was deceased. I feel like like I held his hand. My God rest this man's soul. Please feel free to reach out if you have any sadness regarding that. He was not alone.
April
Friend
June 15, 2021
Amy..I am shocked and heartbroken to hear of the loss of your sweet and funny Jordan. Sending prayers of peace and comfort for you and your family. Tight tight hugs dear friend
Cristi Zack
June 11, 2021
So sorry for your loss Jeff and Amy. Our prayers and sympathy for you and your family,
Erv and Lori Beiermann
June 9, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with your family during this time. Jordan... rest easy.
Katie VanScoy
June 9, 2021
Jeff & Amy, I'm so sorry for your loss of your son, Jordan. And to Kyle & A.J., I'm sorry for your loss of your brother. Nothing can ever replace him, but I send sincerest wishes that his memory will always bring you comfort and joy as he continues to live on in your hearts and in the hearts of those who loved him. And may you always feel the love he had for you in your hearts as you continue through life.
In friendship and fellowship, Roland Burritt
Roland Burritt
Friend
June 8, 2021
Dear Anne and family,
Please know our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
Kathy & Gene