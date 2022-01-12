Burkhiser, Joseph Wade
June 22, 1945 - January 4, 2022
Joseph Wade Burkhiser, 76, Lincoln passed away after a valiant fight on January 4, 2022. Born June 22, 1945, in Nebraska City, NE to Charles and Mary (Burns) Burkhiser. Joseph proudly served the U.S. Army. He was a loving, kind and humble man.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Burkhiser; beloved siblings, Mary (James) Searl and Conde (Sally) Burkhiser. Survived by siblings, Regina (William) Pace and Helen (Michael) Pattrin. He has two chosen children: Angelina Mead and Tina (Bryce) Nerland. There are 10 grandchildren mourning his loss. Also grieving is his partner in life, Susan Munson.
CATHOLIC BURIAL MASS at Holy Name, January 13th, at 10:30am. Inurnment will be in the Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to Susan Munson as she devoted years of daily visits to him while in a nursing home prior to his death. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 12, 2022.