Joseph C. Byrne
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Byrne, Joseph C.

May 24, 1935 - October 1, 2021

Age 86. Of Brookfield, IL; formerly of Omaha, NE.

Preceded in death by brother, Jack Byrne; son, Eric Byrne. Survived by wife of 64 years, Eleanor (Engle) Byrne; daughter, Carey (Ernest Newmann) Byrne, grandchildren, Andrew Newmann and Sarah Newmann; nieces: Debra Engle, Kerrin Holsteen (Dave), Kathryn Engle, Kivi Byrne; nephews, Daniel Byrne, Timothy Byrne; and many cousins.

The family will receive friends Saturday, October 9th from 9am to 11am at West Center Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, October 9th at 11am at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Omaha Central High School Foundation in Memory of Joseph C. Byrne - 1111 N 13th Street, Suite 318, Omaha, NE 68102.

To view a live broadcast of the Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery
NE
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
