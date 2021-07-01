My deepest sympathy to his family. I often think about Joey when the boys and I play pool and anytime I think about going to Stu's to see everyone. I regret being so far away. Have some laughs with Jess and tell her we miss her Joey, u 2 will have a blast... well 4 when u include Mike and Jimmy. Much Love, Shelly O, and Dustin & Andrew Winter.

Rachelle o'grady Friend July 2, 2021