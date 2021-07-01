Preceded in death by parents, Patricia and Preston Clark; brothers, Preston and Patrick Clark; niece, McKenna Smith. Joey is survived by his brother, Paul Clark; sister, Tina Fullford; and many nieces and nephews.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 5pm Friday, July 2, at Stu's Place.
My deepest sympathy to his family. I often think about Joey when the boys and I play pool and anytime I think about going to Stu's to see everyone. I regret being so far away. Have some laughs with Jess and tell her we miss her Joey, u 2 will have a blast... well 4 when u include Mike and Jimmy.
Much Love,
Shelly O, and Dustin & Andrew Winter.
Rachelle o'grady
Friend
July 2, 2021
Sorry for our loss you will be missed Joey (Chalka) I've never forgot all the silly things we did growing up.