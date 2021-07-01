Menu
Joseph "Joey" Clark
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
Clark, Joseph "Joey"

March 15, 1963 - June 28, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Patricia and Preston Clark; brothers, Preston and Patrick Clark; niece, McKenna Smith. Joey is survived by his brother, Paul Clark; sister, Tina Fullford; and many nieces and nephews.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 5pm Friday, July 2, at Stu's Place.

ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY

2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367

Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m.
Stu's Place
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
See you on the other side Joey. Save me a seat.
Dee Stovall
Work
July 2, 2021
My deepest sympathy to his family. I often think about Joey when the boys and I play pool and anytime I think about going to Stu's to see everyone. I regret being so far away. Have some laughs with Jess and tell her we miss her Joey, u 2 will have a blast... well 4 when u include Mike and Jimmy. Much Love, Shelly O, and Dustin & Andrew Winter.
Rachelle o'grady
Friend
July 2, 2021
Sorry for our loss you will be missed Joey (Chalka) I've never forgot all the silly things we did growing up.
Pam Anderson Foster
Friend
July 1, 2021
So sorry. Thoughts and prayers for all
Waneta Davis
Friend
July 1, 2021
RIP JOEY YOU WILL BE MISSED.
Sheri Spain -Chaichi
Friend
July 1, 2021
