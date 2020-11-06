Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joseph E. Mislivec III
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020
Mislivec, Joseph E. III

November 19, 1960 - November 3, 2020

Survived by significant other, Robin Moses; children: Joseph (Tiffany) Mislivec IV, Matt (Jessica) Mislivec; grandchildren: Caden, Madison, Alexis, Chase; father, Joseph E. Mislivec Jr.; mother, Carol Allgood brothers: Jon Mislivec, Mike (Wendy) Mislivec; sister, Chris (Kevin) Olson; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

VISITATION 6-8pm, Monday, November 9, 2020 at Forest Lawn. Private entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE 68152
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.