Benn, Joseph E. SMSgt USAF (Ret.)
February 5, 1930 - November 8, 2020
Joseph was born in Louisville, KY and served in the USAF for 28 years. He is preceded in death by wife, Carla Benn; parents; sister, Rosemary Cunningham. Survived by son, Michael (Michele) Benn; grandchildren: Allexa (Tom) Smith, Branden, Melyssa, Kayla, and Manda Benn; great-grandchildren, Emma and Christopher.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 11am, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. VISITATION: Thursday, 6-8pm, also at the funeral home. Interment with military honors at Cedardale Cemetery.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.