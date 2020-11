Benn, Joseph E. SMSgt USAF (Ret.)February 5, 1930 - November 8, 2020Joseph was born in Louisville, KY and served in the USAF for 28 years. He is preceded in death by wife, Carla Benn; parents; sister, Rosemary Cunningham. Survived by son, Michael (Michele) Benn; grandchildren: Allexa (Tom) Smith, Branden, Melyssa, Kayla, and Manda Benn; great-grandchildren, Emma and Christopher.FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 11am, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. VISITATION: Thursday, 6-8pm, also at the funeral home. Interment with military honors at Cedardale Cemetery.JOHH A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORYBELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Bellevue402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com