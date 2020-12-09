Franks, Joseph W., Jr.May 1, 1931 - December 7, 2020Of Council Bluffs. Proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Joe worked for Woodmen of the World Insurance Company from 1958-1993, retiring as the Director of Medical Claims. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph W. and Valeria E. (Hathaway) Franks, Sr.; and his wife, Mary Lou Franks in 2015. Survived by sons, Chris and Peter Franks both of Council Bluffs; sister, Rosemarie Franks Moore of LaVista, NE; 2 nieces, Elizabeth Schenck and Kathy Castillo; 4 nephews, Michael, Stephen, and Matthew Moore, and Robert Sprung, M.D.OPEN VISITATION, Wednesday, from Noon–5pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. A Private Family Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Thursday. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery with Military Honors tendered by the Kanesville Honor Guard. The Mass will be live-streamed on the Cutler-O'Neill web-site beginning at 10am. The family will direct memorial contributions.CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRINGBayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com