Hartnett, Joseph F. Jr.October 25, 1942 - March 23, 2021Preceded in death by parents, Joseph, Sr. and Anne Hartnett; and sister, Kathleen Hartnett. Survived by wife, Jill Hartnett; daughter, Holly Hartnett; son, Joseph (Brooke) Hartnett III; grandchildren, Elliana, Isabelle, Joseph IV, and Avery; sisters, Beverly Hartnett Carpenter, and Brigid Hartnett Clopton; numerous nieces and nephews.VISITATION: Monday from 9:30-10:30am, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 10:30am, all at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Catholic Charities. To view the services online, go to:JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORYPACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com