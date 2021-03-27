Hartnett, Joseph F. Jr.
October 25, 1942 - March 23, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Joseph, Sr. and Anne Hartnett; and sister, Kathleen Hartnett. Survived by wife, Jill Hartnett; daughter, Holly Hartnett; son, Joseph (Brooke) Hartnett III; grandchildren, Elliana, Isabelle, Joseph IV, and Avery; sisters, Beverly Hartnett Carpenter, and Brigid Hartnett Clopton; numerous nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Monday from 9:30-10:30am, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 10:30am, all at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Catholic Charities. To view the services online, go to:https://heartstreaming.link/Joseph-F-Hartnett-Jr
JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY
PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street
(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2021.