Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph F. Hartnett Jr.
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
Hartnett, Joseph F. Jr.

October 25, 1942 - March 23, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Joseph, Sr. and Anne Hartnett; and sister, Kathleen Hartnett. Survived by wife, Jill Hartnett; daughter, Holly Hartnett; son, Joseph (Brooke) Hartnett III; grandchildren, Elliana, Isabelle, Joseph IV, and Avery; sisters, Beverly Hartnett Carpenter, and Brigid Hartnett Clopton; numerous nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Monday from 9:30-10:30am, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 10:30am, all at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Catholic Charities. To view the services online, go to:

https://heartstreaming.link/Joseph-F-Hartnett-Jr

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
NE
Mar
29
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Farewell good friend.
JerryKenny
March 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results