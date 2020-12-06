Menu
Joseph J. Quartoroli Sr.
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
Quartoroli, Joseph J., Sr.

May 12, 1927 - December 2, 2020

WWII survivor of a Kamikaze attack while he was on the U.S.S. Zellars.

Survived by son, Joseph M. Quartoroli III (Jody); grandchildren: Corey Quartoroli, Kerra Brooks (Phil), Christian Quartoroli; sister, Beverly White; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents, Joseph and Orlanda Quartoroli; brother, Robert Quartoroli; and wife, Christine F. Quartoroli.

FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am, Tuesday, December 8, at Forest Lawn. VISITATION: 5-7pm, Monday at Forest Lawn. Burial with Military Honors in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
